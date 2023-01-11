Reports of gunshots prompts brief lockdown at Aquinas College

Police searched the park and did not locate any weapons or suspects. Aquinas College was on lockdown for about 30 minutes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College announced an emergency lockdown of their campus for a little over 30 minutes Wednesday morning.

Senior Director of Communications Dave DeJonge said the lockdown was issued around 8:22 a.m. after staff heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from the direction of Wilcox Park.

College staff contacted the Grand Rapids Police Department and issued the lockdown. The school asked students and faculty on campus to follow their lockdown procedures:

STOP all business AND MOVE to an area where you are not visible from the door or windows. DO NOT talk.

Close and lock all windows and doors.

Close all window shades, blinds or curtains and turn off all lights.

If there are visitors in the building, provide for their safety by asking them to stay-not leave.

DO NOT leave your area and stay where you are until notified to move by emergency personnel or Campus Safety.

Monitor internal and external communications.

Police searched the park but did not locate any suspects or weapons. It is unclear at this time if any shots were fired.

The college issued the lockdown on their Twitter account around 8:30 a.m. and later lifted the lockdown shortly after 9 a.m.

Police say there is no active threat to the campus or the public.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

