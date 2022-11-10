AQUME Foundation hosts inaugural Gold Gala

AQUME Foundation was created in a response to disparities in generational wealth and resources between white and BIPOC communities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' first Black-led foundation hosted its inaugural Gold Gala last week.

AQUME held a sold-out inaugural Gold Gala on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Center for Community Transformation in Grand Rapids.

The organization used this as an opportunity to announce its existence to the community.

“The gala brought together numerous local foundations, other supporters and interested parties to one location to share our story, announce scholarships, invite others to join the journey and take action together! It was more than a fundraiser, it was inspiration and motivation for a much-needed movement,” Ciarra Adkins, Founder and President said.

AQUME Foundation plans to offer grand funding and resources to benefit the BIPOC community in Grand Rapids.

You can learn more about their efforts on economic justice here.

