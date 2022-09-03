Argument over truck turns into shots fired in Van Buren Co.

Deputies say eight shots were fired. An investigation is ongoing.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after an argument turned into shots fired in Arlington Township, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies were called to a home in the 46,000 block of M43 around 6 p.m. Friday on the report of an argument. While police were en route, shots were fired.

Police say a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man came to the home of a 45-year-old from Bangor to talk about the sale of a truck. An argument began and deputies say eight shots were fired.

No one was hit by gunfire and the investigation into the situation is ongoing. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

