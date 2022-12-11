Armed suspect on the loose in Muskegon Co. after running from cops

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect considered armed and dangerous is on the run from police in Muskegon County after a confrontation with officers Saturday.
A deputy first spotted the suspect, 45-year-old Randy Rinard, at a store Saturday afternoon. He was seen with a stolen vehicle at the Lakewood Quick Stop, located at 184 East Kenwood Boulevard.
As Rinard was questioned, he ran from the officer. He became 'combative and assaulted the deputy' before he fled, Muskegon County Sheriff Michael J. Poulin wrote in a press release Sunday.
Police say Rinard showed a knife and entered a house nearby the shop, where he had been staying.
When the Muskegon County Emergency Response Team responded, he was gone.
Police consider him armed and dangerous.
Rinard is 5'11 and around 240 pounds. You're asked to contact the Muskegon County Sheriff Office at 231-724-6259 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463 with information regarding this incident or with Rinard's whereabouts.
Poulin says the deputy chasing Rinard was 'assisted' by a citizen with a concealed pistol permit and would like to thank them for their actions.
It is unknown at this time how this citizen assisted in the chase.
