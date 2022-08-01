x
Grand Rapids Police: Armed suspect robs at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Dr.

A suspect wielding a handgun reportedly robbed the Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive. FBI is on the scene.
Credit: 13 On Your Side
Police on the scene of a bank robbery at a Lake Michigan Credit Union in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say there was a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on the 2700 block of Lake Michigan Drive NW Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., employees reported a suspect who was armed with a handgun robbed the Credit Union and fled the scene. 

There were no injuries, police say. There is an investigation underway and the FBI is on the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    

