Grand Rapids Police: Armed suspect robs at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Dr.

A suspect wielding a handgun reportedly robbed the Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive. FBI is on the scene.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say there was a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on the 2700 block of Lake Michigan Drive NW Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., employees reported a suspect who was armed with a handgun robbed the Credit Union and fled the scene.

There were no injuries, police say. There is an investigation underway and the FBI is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

