Wanted man barricaded inside Grand Rapids home, police say

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, is wanted for charges police would not disclose. He is barricaded inside a home on Lafayette Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A wanted man is barricaded inside a Grand Rapids home, police say.

Police arrived at the home in the area of 700 Lafayette Avenue NE and Trowbridge shortly before 1 p.m. They were called to the area on the report of a domestic assault.

When officers arrived, they found out the suspect is wanted on charges police would not disclose to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Family of the man, who is 34, say he refused to come out. When officers attempted contact, he refused again.

There is no one else in the house at this time, police say. It is unknown if the man has a weapon.

Neighbors are sheltering in place and police have a perimeter around the home.

Mental health workers were on scene to assist before the situation intensified. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is there with their drone, and Michigan State Police has their special response team on-site.

Negotiators are currently attempting to work with the man to resolve the situation peacefully, police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

