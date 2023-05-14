Suspect in custody after Ottawa Co. assault, shots fired incident

Officials say his identity is being withheld pending his arraignment.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office caught an armed suspect accused of felonious assault and firing a gun Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. when deputies responded to reports of a man firing a handgun in the front yard of a home in the 11300 block of 60th Ave. in Allendale Township.

Authorities say when they arrived, the suspect ran east of that site.

The suspect was located walking in the area of 56th Avenue and Rich Street around 2 p.m., officials say. He has been taken into custody and will be lodged at the Ottawa County jail.

No one was injured.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect is a 35-year-old man. His identity is being withheld pending his arraignment.

