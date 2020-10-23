Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Cleveland Clinic staff following heart procedure

The 'Terminator' star shared pictures from his stay in Cleveland on social media Friday afternoon.

Actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was in northeast Ohio this week for a heart procedure at the Cleveland Clinic.

"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," Schwarzenegger said on Twitter.

Schwarzenegger reportedly had his pulmonary valve replaced at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in 2018.

The former politician said on Twitter that he is feeling much better and that he has even gotten to get out and explore all of the sights that Northeast Ohio has to offer.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues," Schwarzenegger said, "Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"