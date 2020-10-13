Arrest made after suspect waves handgun at GRPD plainclothes officers

At the time, the officers were investigating a prior incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested after police say he brandished a weapon at plainclothes officers Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the incident happened at around 2:55 p.m. in the area of Burton Street and Division Avenue. At the time, the officers were investigating a prior incident.

Police say the officers were approaching a building on foot when an SUV drove by with four occupants; one of the passengers then brandished a handgun at the officers, who then informed area patrol units.

GRPD said in less than 10 minutes, a sergeant located the vehicle, still occupied, at Dickinson Street and Francis Avenue. Officers conducted a high-risk stop and took all the subjects into custody without further incident.

The subject who brandished the firearm was arrested, GRPD said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

