Photos of a cat shot with an arrow has spurred outrage on Facebook.

The cat, now known as Wayland, was picked up by animal control officers just north of Sheridan, Mich. He was rushed to an area veterinary clinic for emergency care and is expected to survive. The arrow, which has been successfully removed, just missed the cat's vital organs. The Humane Society of Mid Michigan is now offering a reward to figure out who shot the animal.

According to a Facebook post, the humane society believes he was shot several days before he was found. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Humane Society of Mid Michigan, who is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can provide details leading to an arrest.

