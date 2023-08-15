'Art on the Riverfront' returns to Grand Haven this weekend

The annual art festival is returning to Grand Haven on Saturday, Aug. 19.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The annual Grand Haven Art on the Riverfront exhibition is returning to the city this weekend.

The event boasts around 40 artists who will line the waterfront at the Grand Haven city marina.

The completely free event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Local and regional artists will be showcasing and selling their handcrafted pieces of art.

“The festival will showcase everything from photography and sculpture to fiber art and jewelry. This year we are looking forward to seeing guests stroll along the waterfront as they peruse and search for that perfect piece to add to their collection. Each item is unique, and we have several new artisans this year,” said Ruby Stewart, Show Manager.

The art show includes a juried award as well as a people's choice award for the top artists.

You can learn more about Art of the Riverfront on the event's Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.