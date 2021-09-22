16 artists showcased at the Canopy by Hilton

There are two floors filled with entries, from statues to paintings to living art.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Canopy by Hilton is home to 16 artists for this years ArtPrize competition.

Robert Shangle is a living statue artist, who's helping guests who are "Checking Inn."

Once you're greeted by the friendly bellhop, your eyes are sure to catch a colorful display just inside the entrance.

"Morning Spacewalk" features alien FR-3D and his two dogs, taking an early stroll on their home planet. It was created by artists Hua Benjamin and Jashua Davies.

Further into the Canopy, you'll find a unique display, which artist Debby Belknap said took over 1,000 hours to create.

Her piece, "Water - The Giver of Life" is made almost entirely of birch bark.

"I did this piece to honor our Native Americans and the fact they honored our land and our waters. So I did the land and the animals all out of birch bark, as well as the canoe and hand and paddle are all birch bark," Belknap said.

You can see these artists and many more at the Canopy by Hilton, located at 131 Ionia Street.

