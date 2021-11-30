2021 ArtPrize format delayed distribution of monetary prizes to artists

A spokesperson said the organization began distributing monetary prizes Nov. 1 and is in the process of connecting with artists.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all ArtPrize contestants: Several artists have turned to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for answers, beginning to feel as though event organizers had left them out of the loop.

The artists, who wished to remain anonymous, reported never hearing back regarding the status of their 2021 submissions.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to ArtPrize for insight.

A spokesman explained the new format had paved the way for a number of growing pains along the way, but that it began distributing monetary prizes Nov. 1 and is in the process of connecting with artists.

On several occasions, ArtPrize said, recipients found emailed event communications in their junk mail folders.

For additional help, event organizers asked artists to reach out directly here.

