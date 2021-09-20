A sneak peek at all the major ArtPrize venues

See a preview of what's in store at each of the downtown ArtPrize locations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 2021 is in full swing and downtown venues are bustling with visitors. See a sneak peek of what's in store at each of the major locations.

The B.O.B.

Over 50 art collections are on display at the B.O.B. for ArtPrize this year, spanning three floors of the historic building.

Included at the B.O.B. is a painted portrait of Vincent van Gogh, created without using any paintbrushes. Named 'Squeezed Vincent van Gogh,' the piece was made only by squeezing paint onto the canvas. Artist Greg Constantine says he has been working with this technique for over 50 years.

The Amway Grand Plaza

At the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, 20 displays are set up for visitors to peruse.

One of the galleries you can see at the venue is Rebecca Humes' "Dresses Made from Dictionaries." It features free-standing, wearable dresses and gowns made from vintage dictionaries. Pieces of the pages are used to create designs, full skirts and pleating.

DeVos Place

The venue has been a part of ArtPrize for the last 10 years, and is temporarily home to 40 works of art this year.

Many of the past ArtPrize winners are also on display at DeVos Place.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Situated right on the Grand River, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is in the heart of the city, as well as the ArtPrize event.

"We are excited to host 22 different art installations," Marketing Manager Alee'a Cherry said.

Visitors can check out small, medium and large artwork that is installed both inside and outside of the museum.

Read more on the Grand Rapids Public Museum exhibits below.

Want to learn more about ArtPrize 2021? Here's everything you need to know.

Send in your event photos to 616-559-1310 with the word 'ARTPRIZE' to be featured on our website.

