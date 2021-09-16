Art & Alcohol: GR refreshment zones allow visitors to drink as they browse outside

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For the first time since 2018, ArtPrize is in full swing in Grand Rapids. New this year, alcohol is in the mix.
During the pandemic, the city implemented multiple refreshment zones that allow visitors to buy beverages from approved businesses and consume them off-site while in designated areas.
Those zones include North (Monroe), West (Bridge Street), Central (Center City), and South (Heartside/Ionia Avenue).
For the next couple of weeks, these zones will overlap with ArtPrize venues allowing visitors to look at art outside with a drink in hand. Below is a list of zones, where to purchase drinks and art venues:
NORTH (MONROE) REFRESHMENT DISTRICT
Where to purchase drinks:
- City Built Brewing
- Embassy Suites
- Linear
Venues hosting ArtPrize:
- Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea
- Auto Fixit Body Shop Inc.
- Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill
- City Built Brewing Company
- Sandy Point Beach House
WEST (BRIDGE STREET) REFRESHMENT DISTRICT
Where to purchase drinks:
- Arktos Meadery
- Butcher’s Union
- Condado Tacos
- Flamingo Lounge
- Fratelli’s
- Harmony Hall
- Jolly Pumpkin
- New Holland The Knickerbocker
- O’Toole’s Public House
- One Bourbon
- Steel Cat
Venues hosting ArtPrize:
- Ando Sushi + Bar
- Arktos Meadery
- Bridge Street Market
- Condado Tacos
- Swift Printing
- Turnstiles Inc.
CENTRAL (CENTER CITY) REFRESHMENT DISTRICT:
Where to purchase drinks:
- AC Hotel Marriott
- Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
- Atwater Brewery
- Cinco De Mayo
- CityFltas Hotel
- Courtyard Marriott
- DeVos Place
- Flanagan’s Irish Pub
- Grand Rapids Public Museum
- GRNoir Wine & Jazz
- Homewood Suites
- House of Wine
- Hyatt Place
- Reserve Wine & Food
- The BOB
- Uccello’s
- Wise Men Distillery
- Z’s Restaurant
Venues hosting ArtPrize:
- Atwater Brewery
- Michigan Street Northwest
- Gerald R. Ford Federal Building and US Courthouse
- Zoup!
- Grand Rapids City Hall
- Calder Plaza Building
- DeVos Place
- Roam by San Chez
- Horizon Bank
- Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
- The Bull’s Head Tavern
- Flanagan’s Irish Pub
- Sundance Grill and Bar
- Hyatt Place GR
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Biggby Coffee
- BIANKA Bridal
- 40 Pearl
- Sweet Yo’s
- Grand Rapids Art Museum
- The Atrium at Uccello’s
- Old World Olive Company
- AC Hotel by Marriott
- The B.O.B.
- Blue Bridge
- Holiday Inn GR
SOUTH (HEARTSIDE/IONIA AVE.)
Where to purchase drinks:
- Canopy Hilton
- Founders
- Grand Rapids Brewing Co.
- HopCat
- House Rules
- JW Marriot
- Luna Cocina
- Peppino’s
- Pyramid Scheme
- Slows BBQ
- Social House
- Sparks BBQ
- Stella’s Lounge
- Studio Park
- Tin Can
- Van Andel Arena
Venues hosting ArtPrize:
- Social House
- Bistro Bella Vita
- The Center for Physical Rehabilitation
- Van Andel Arena
- Sparks BBQ
- Sears Architects
- Funky Buddha Hothouse
- Studio park
- Canopy by Hilton
- Peppino’s Downtown
- Western Michigan University
- Heartside Park
Refreshment zones are open Sunday-Thursday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-Midnight. ArtPrize is going on now through Oct. 3.
Per refreshment zone rules, drinks must be from designated zone containers only and should stay within the designated refreshment area. Those areas are marked with official signage.
ARTPRIZE VIRTUAL MAP:
Drinks are not allowed inside businesses – other than where the drink is purchased at. This means visitors can purchase a drink and enjoy it while looking at art outside. Drinks should be finished before entering any business to view art.
This year, due to the pandemic, a lot more art is being presented outside, which makes it even more accessible inside the refreshment zones! Anyone who chooses to drink is asked to do so responsibly.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.