Art & Alcohol: GR refreshment zones allow visitors to drink as they browse outside

For the next couple weeks, refreshment zones will overlap with ArtPrize venues, allowing visitors to look at art with a drink in hand.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For the first time since 2018, ArtPrize is in full swing in Grand Rapids. New this year, alcohol is in the mix.

During the pandemic, the city implemented multiple refreshment zones that allow visitors to buy beverages from approved businesses and consume them off-site while in designated areas.

Those zones include North (Monroe), West (Bridge Street), Central (Center City), and South (Heartside/Ionia Avenue).

For the next couple of weeks, these zones will overlap with ArtPrize venues allowing visitors to look at art outside with a drink in hand. Below is a list of zones, where to purchase drinks and art venues:

NORTH (MONROE) REFRESHMENT DISTRICT

Where to purchase drinks:

City Built Brewing

Embassy Suites

Linear

Venues hosting ArtPrize:

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea

Auto Fixit Body Shop Inc.

Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill

City Built Brewing Company

Sandy Point Beach House

WEST (BRIDGE STREET) REFRESHMENT DISTRICT

Where to purchase drinks:

Arktos Meadery

Butcher’s Union

Condado Tacos

Flamingo Lounge

Fratelli’s

Harmony Hall

Jolly Pumpkin

New Holland The Knickerbocker

O’Toole’s Public House

One Bourbon

Steel Cat

Venues hosting ArtPrize:

Ando Sushi + Bar

Arktos Meadery

Bridge Street Market

Condado Tacos

Swift Printing

Turnstiles Inc.

CENTRAL (CENTER CITY) REFRESHMENT DISTRICT:

Where to purchase drinks:

AC Hotel Marriott

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

Atwater Brewery

Cinco De Mayo

CityFltas Hotel

Courtyard Marriott

DeVos Place

Flanagan’s Irish Pub

Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRNoir Wine & Jazz

Homewood Suites

House of Wine

Hyatt Place

Reserve Wine & Food

The BOB

Uccello’s

Wise Men Distillery

Z’s Restaurant

Venues hosting ArtPrize:

Atwater Brewery

Michigan Street Northwest

Gerald R. Ford Federal Building and US Courthouse

Zoup!

Grand Rapids City Hall

Calder Plaza Building

DeVos Place

Roam by San Chez

Horizon Bank

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

The Bull’s Head Tavern

Flanagan’s Irish Pub

Sundance Grill and Bar

Hyatt Place GR

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Biggby Coffee

BIANKA Bridal

40 Pearl

Sweet Yo’s

Grand Rapids Art Museum

The Atrium at Uccello’s

Old World Olive Company

AC Hotel by Marriott

The B.O.B.

Blue Bridge

Holiday Inn GR

SOUTH (HEARTSIDE/IONIA AVE.)

Where to purchase drinks:

Canopy Hilton

Founders

Grand Rapids Brewing Co.

HopCat

House Rules

JW Marriot

Luna Cocina

Peppino’s

Pyramid Scheme

Slows BBQ

Social House

Sparks BBQ

Stella’s Lounge

Studio Park

Tin Can

Van Andel Arena

Venues hosting ArtPrize:

Social House

Bistro Bella Vita

The Center for Physical Rehabilitation

Van Andel Arena

Sparks BBQ

Sears Architects

Funky Buddha Hothouse

Studio park

Canopy by Hilton

Peppino’s Downtown

Western Michigan University

Heartside Park

Refreshment zones are open Sunday-Thursday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-Midnight. ArtPrize is going on now through Oct. 3.

Per refreshment zone rules, drinks must be from designated zone containers only and should stay within the designated refreshment area. Those areas are marked with official signage.

ARTPRIZE VIRTUAL MAP:

Drinks are not allowed inside businesses – other than where the drink is purchased at. This means visitors can purchase a drink and enjoy it while looking at art outside. Drinks should be finished before entering any business to view art.

This year, due to the pandemic, a lot more art is being presented outside, which makes it even more accessible inside the refreshment zones! Anyone who chooses to drink is asked to do so responsibly.

