ArtPrize returns to Grand Rapids Sept. 15

ArtPrize 2022 is welcoming more than 750 artists from around the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are less than a month away from the world's largest annual art event, held right here in Grand Rapids.

ArtPrize 2022 is welcoming more than 750 artists from around the world. The excitement begins Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 2.

Over the 18 day event, organizers say visitors can look forward to large-scale and interactive art installations across 3 miles of downtown Grand Rapids.

New to the interactive map feature created in 2021, is the addition of a visitor profile The profile and interactive portal will help visitors explore and find art, and also allow you to 'favorite' pieces that directly impact how prize money will be given out.

Visitors can register online beginning August 23.

In total, ArtPrize will be awarding $450,000 to artists at this years event.

“The entries get better with every year, and ArtPrize 2022 is no exception. From the massive 20 foot tall interactive stage and lit tower called EIRO at Calder plaza, to the miniature sculptures and paintings you magically find around the next corner or in a window, ArtPrize 2022 will be one of the best yet,” said Craig Searer, Executive Director. “It’s a real testament to the dedication artists have to perfecting their craft and pushing the boundaries on what’s possible.”

Here are the big dates to remember as you get ready to enjoy ArtPrize 2022:

August 23 - Visitor Registration Opens (visit ArtPrize.org)

September 15 - Opening day.

September 16 - ArtPrize will host a Community Kickoff event with live music, food, drinks, and entertainment at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

September 21-23 - Opening of "Grand Rapids Tech Week and Midwest House" during Art Prize.

September 30 - Closing celebration with awards at Studio Park.

October 2 - Last day of ArtPrize 2022.

Every Friday and Saturday of ArtPrize - Makers Market near Rosa Parks Circle.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.