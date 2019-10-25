GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize announced Friday the 2020 dates for the return of the city-wide art competition.

ArtPrize will return Sept. 16, 2020 and run until Oct. 4, 2020. In the lead up to ArtPrize 2020, more artists than ever before will receive grant funding to support their entries. Visitors will also find brand-new ways to participate in the event and connect with artists on their mobile devices.

“We’re looking ahead with anticipation to the return of the ArtPrize competition, and we’re excited for the ways 2020 will enhance the experience for both artists and visitors,” said Kevin Buist, ArtPrize Artistic Director. “Shifting the competition to a biennial cadence has allowed our team to collect comprehensive stakeholder input and develop new programs and features that we’ve been dreaming about but haven’t had the time or space to implement until now.”

The return of ArtPrize in 2020 will include several other features besides the increased artist grants, organizers plan to put more focus on the public vote and enhancing the voting experience for visitors.

Last year, ArtPrize went from an annual event to a happened every other year downtown Grand Rapids. 2019 was the first year that ArtPrize didn't happen, but Project 1 did. It concludes Sunday, titled Crossed Lines and curated by Buist, the exhibition focused on five artists, enabling them to create multi-sited, interactive and community-oriented public artworks with a depth and scale not possible in the competition format. A broad range of performing arts events throughout the exhibition met the organization’s goal of reaching audiences underserved by ArtPrize.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the ArtPrize organization invites the public to join them in celebrating the inaugural Project 1 exhibition, at the Project 1 Closing Celebration. The event will begin at 7 PM at the Listening Room at Studio Park. The Project 1 Exhibition Catalogue will be available to purchase at this event.

Find more information about ArtPrize and the 2020 event at artprize.org.

