ArtPrize venue registration now open

Venue registration runs from now until April 26, with participating venues being notified by Friday, June 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Venue registration is now open for ArtPrize 2023.

Registration opened Thursday for the 18-day national art competition, which has been taken over by the City of Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Kendall College of Art & Design.

Venue registration runs from now until April 26, with participating venues being notified by Friday, June 2.

This is the first step in public participation for the event. Everything from restaurants, parks, boutiques, hotels and street corners are encouraged to register to display some of the best art in the country.

If you're interested in becoming an ArtPrize venue, here's some things you might want to know:

Venues must be located within the ArtPrize footprint.

Ensure that a portion of their space is open for public access at no charge during defined hours throughout the event.

Have legal authority to commit to be a venue and must comply with Federal, State, and local laws and regulations.

Newly appointed Executive Director of ArtPrize, Caitlin Whitington, is ready for this new chapter of an iconic Grand Rapids event.

“We are working with the community to build a new ArtPrize, and this means there are elements, like our website, that will evolve in the coming weeks as we together redefine what ArtPrize is.," Whitinginton said. "We want to honor ArtPrize’s legacy, while bringing new life to the experience for local residents and businesses, along with the global artist and art-loving community.”

ArtPrize runs From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.