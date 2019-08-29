GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The official schedule for the first ever Project 1 by ArtPrize was released Thursday.

The public is invited to the free events happening each Saturday during the run of the exhibition. Each Saturday in September and the last week in October will feature a different program of free and open to the public events that will activate the artists' works in an unforgettable way. Many other exhibitions, community events and performances will be happening throughout the run of the exhibition.

ArtPrize has also partnered with community partners to provide an even richer experience at each of the Saturday events. All Art Works is putting on an exhibition to provide connections between artists and art buyers. The WestSide StreetFair will be happening on Saturday, September 14th that coincides with the run of Project 1. The Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival will also be happening on Saturday, September 21 in Martin Luther King Park.

Here's the list of events, with descriptions, provided by ArtPrize:

Saturday, September 7, presented by DTE Foundation

Join ArtPrize and the City of Grand Rapids for a day of one-of-a-kind performances and events. Begin at Rosa Parks Circle at noon to kick off the inaugural Project 1 exhibition with a headlining performance from BANDALOOP. From 2 to 5 p.m. enjoy the Martin Luther King Jr Park community kick-off with headlining performance by Jordan Hamilton.

While downtown stop in to see the All Art Works Show: Great Art at Great Prices at 37 Ottawa Ave NW from 10 to 6 p.m. where 200 artists of every career level are curated next to work by world-famous artists. The show is free and open to the public and all artwork is for sale and priced for new and experienced buyers. The show runs from September 6 through 10.

Evening programming includes an artist panel hosted at Critical Infrastructure at the Tanglefoot site. After the talk, the Disability Drag Show, presented by DisArt, be taking place at a venue to be announced.

Saturday, September 14, presented by Meijer

Start the second weekend of Project 1 at the WestSide StreetFair on Broadway and Bridge from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, art and educational activities for the whole family. Community partners John Ball Zoo, Experience Live Art, Artists Creating Together, Grand Rapids Public Museum, Comedy Project, Gilda’s Club and more will be there.

Be sure to check out Meijer's Grand Taste Truck sited at Rosa Parks Circle, which will be giving food and household items out. They will also be providing art activities happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Then don’t miss an unforgettable evening of light, sound and community at this one-night-only performance at Blue Bridge Amplified, presented by Founder’s Brewing Company. Electronic beat-maker and headliner, Dan Deacon, and an array of local artists and musicians will take over Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s Voice Bridge, activating the sound system and 400+ lights that will traverse Grand Rapids’ iconic Blue Bridge from 8 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 21, presented by Wolverine Worldwide

Explore the immersive artworks on view as part of Project 1 from the unique perspective of your bike seat. Pedal Project 1 is a family-friendly guided bike tour for all ages and levels featuring stops at each site location (Downtown, MLK Park, and Tanglefoot). Start at Rosa Parks Circle at 8:30 am to check-in and prepare for the bike ride departing at 10 a.m. The tour will be led by Jason Hall from RiDetroit and Johannah Jelks from She Rides Her Own Way. Event registration is required by visiting project.artprize.org/pedal-project-1/

Additionally, the Grand Rapids African American Music Festival will be taking place from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. The festival features the contributions of African-Americans and will immerse the community in art, music, dance and food reflecting the diversity of the African American Community in Grand Rapids and West Michigan. Performances will be taking place all day with headlining act, Raheem Devaughn.

Head back downtown to DeVos Place to see Shades of Blackness an exhibition featuring African American artists from across the United States. The exhibition runs from September 6 until October 4.

Saturday, September 28, presented by DisArt and SiTE:LAB

For the final Saturday in September join DisArt and its collaborators as they present Voices an immersive, multimedia project displayed and interacted with throughout the Tanglefoot site. Designed as both an aesthetic and archiving experience, Voices will gather and visualize stories of alienation and belonging from Disabled community members as well as visitors to the site. The event runs from Noon to 10 pm and all are encouraged to attend and participate.

Saturday, October 26

Join us at Studio Park to celebrate the final weekend of Project 1. The evening will kick-off with a press conference where several exciting announcements will be made for ArtPrize 2020. The evening will unfold to feature live music in the Studio Park Listening Room.

