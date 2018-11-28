ArtPrize, organizer of the eponymous international art competition recognized as one of the world’s largest annual public art events, today announced the curatorial advisory committee for Project 1. The first in a series of citywide public art commissions taking place in the years between biennial ArtPrize competitions, Project 1 is slated to take place in Grand Rapids, Mich. from Sept. 7-Oct. 27, 2019.

The Project 1 curatorial advisory committee includes: Joseph Becherer, Director of the Snite Museum of Art at the University of Notre Dame; Dan Cameron, Independent Curator; Nicole Caruth, Independent Curator and Writer; Alice Gray Stites, Chief Curator of 21c Museum Hotels; Larry Ossei-Mensah, Chief Curator of Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit; and Rebecca Carbin, Independent Curator and founder of I Heart Your Work Art Futures.

“Each member of the curatorial advisory committee is an expert in their field and brings a distinct point of view to the artist selection process for Project 1,” said Kevin Buist, ArtPrize Artistic Director. “I’m excited to see the stunning, immersive, community-oriented work they elevate for this inaugural exhibition.”

Dan Cameron most recently served as artistic director for Open Spaces, a two-month citywide celebration of visual and performing arts which took place in Kansas City this fall.

"ArtPrize is taking an important step forward by expanding upon Grand Rapids’ embrace of new art to now introduce temporary public art projects that have been developed especially for the city,” said Cameron. “Instead of competing for a prize, the artists in Project 1 are invited to participate, and will be engaging in a different way with the geographic, social and cultural landscape of the city. As often happens, success begets success."

Joseph Becherer is the founding director and curator of the sculpture program at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, MI where he served for 19 years, until recently being named the new director of the Snite Museum of Art at the University of Notre Dame. He has curated exhibitions for ArtPrize since its inaugural edition in 2009.

“Project 1 promises to be a dynamic and inventive interface between artists and public. The role of contemporary art across society and as a part of daily living, will surely be elevated by this highly innovative project,” said Joseph Becherer. “Grand Rapids has a 50 year history with public art dating to the dedication of Alexander Calder’s La Grande Vitesse in 1969 – one of the nation’s iconic outdoor masterpieces. It is in this tradition and energy that Project 1 will bring vibrancy and meaning to all who encounter one or all of its venues.”

The ArtPrize organization revealed in June that following its tenth edition, which closed on Oct. 7, the ArtPrize competition would move to a biennial format to make way for the Project series, citywide art experiences commissioned in the years between ArtPrize competitions.

The Curatorial Advisory Committee is currently working with the Artistic Director Kevin Buist to invite select artists to create proposals for Project 1. The Project 1 theme, participating artists, installation locations and other programming will be announced in early 2019. Find more information on curatorial advisory committee members here.

ABOUT PROJECT 1 BY ARTPRIZE

The ArtPrize organization produces open citywide contemporary art experiences that encourage critical discourse, celebrate artists, transform urban space and promote cultural understanding. Project 1 is the next evolution of ArtPrize, the first in a series of citywide, community-oriented public art commissions to take place between biennial ArtPrize competitions.

From Sept. 7 - Oct. 27, 2019, the Project 1 exhibition will occupy multiple outdoor sites in Grand Rapids, Michigan and will feature temporary public artworks by 3-5 artists. The seven week run will be punctuated by a series of events, volunteer opportunities, educational programs and performances. The Project 1 theme and participating artists will be announced in early 2019.

The ArtPrize organization receives generous support from many organizations. Corporate Leadership sponsors include Amway, DTE Energy Foundation, Founders Brewing Company, Meijer, Mobile GR and Parking Services — City of Grand Rapids, PNC Bank, Switch, West Michigan Honda Dealers, and X-Rite Pantone. Premier sponsors include Consumers Energy; Haworth; Herman Miller Cares; ITC, Your Energy Superhighway; LIFEWTR; Steelcase; and Wolverine Worldwide.

Leading Foundation Supporters include the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation, the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, the Douglas and Maria DeVos Foundation, CDV5 Foundation, the Efroymson Family Fund, the Frey Foundation, Knight Foundation, Peter C. and Emajean Cook Foundation, and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. The Dick & Betsy DeVos Family Foundation is the Founding Supporter of ArtPrize.

© 2018 ArtPrize