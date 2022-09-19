ArtPrize attendance 'uptick from last year' over opening weekend

While official numbers of visitors will not be known until later in the event, organizers say venues reported more people visiting than in 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first weekend of the 2022 ArtPrize has wrapped. Organizers say the turnout was "amazing," citing venues estimating more visitors than last year's event.

"The more eyeballs we get on on our art and our artists, the better," said Derek Call, director of operations and events for ArtPrize. "The weather obviously cooperated."

One of the reasons Call said may have contributed to higher turnout is people are ready to gather and be in crowds once again due to COVID-19.

"Last year, we still had a few mandates in place," said Call. "We still had some restrictions in place. I think with everything being fully open now, I think that really helps people feel more comfortable to come out and get back downtown again."

There are about 700 artists participating in this year's ArtPrize, and about 200 venues hosting their work. Call said this is on par with previous years.

Also, the visitor interaction and voting process gives some insight into how many people came out for the opening weekend.

"We've already awarded, I think it's just over $100,000, just in the first few days of ArtPrize," said Call. "And we'll continue announcing those winners on the daily."

Kat Quay is experiencing her first ArtPrize as an artist this year. She said Grand Rapids "seemed so energized" after attending her first weekend.

"I really enjoy that interaction, which you normally don't get when your work is on display," said Quay. "One thing that I really love about ArtPrize, is that it really democratizes art to lots of viewers. I love that it also empowers the viewers to be involved with through the voting process."

Her entry is called "Memory Palace," and can be seen on the Skywalk in DeVos Place.

Her work is made up of servers with a hidden message.

"I was thinking about structures of memory, and then the play of memory in both a tech sense and a memory and a human sense," said Quay.

Inside the server racks are mesh pieces that are made to look like code. The arrangement of the mesh creates multiple floor plans of places Quay has lived in her life.

"I think there's something to be said for them getting to hear what the piece is about," said Quay. "Obviously everyone has their own interpretation of the piece; It's out of my hands after I make it. But it's nice in real time as they're viewing it, I think, for the viewer to hear it in the artists' voice and words what they were working on."

