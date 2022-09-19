Disc golf course made from scrap metal impresses ArtPrize visitors

Featuring five holes, each hole of the exhibit is a unique sculpture made from scrap metal.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 2022 is underway across Grand Rapids – with over a thousand pieces of art from 750 artists staged throughout the city – and there’s one exhibit that is garnering plenty of recognition.

Combining scrap metal and the sport of disc golf, the interactive exhibit is located at an open space at the John Ball Zoo.

“I've got a five-hole disc golf course, five different sculptures. They're all made out of scrap metal. There's the spider, the monster, butterfly, frog and then the cow,” said creator Stacy Rhines.

A post on ArtPrize’s Facebook page highlighting Rhines' creation has received nearly 3,000 likes and over 1,500 shares. For Rhines, the exhibit is an admiration of those enjoying the art and those looking to play.

“It's kind of combining the art and the sport of disc golf. So it's giving the disc golfers kind of a little bit of appreciation for art, and it's giving the people that are coming to see the art an appreciation for disc golf,” he says.

Each of the five unique sculptures were created over the winter.

“I scheduled a month for each one over the winter. It's about 40 to 60 hours, but I need about a month to get one done,” Rhines says.

People looking to visit the exhibit do not have to enter the John Ball Zoo. You can bring your own discs or frisbees or use discs that are provided at the exhibit.

“I'm honestly excited to see people come play it. And the disc golf community on this side of the state has really adopted me and put the word out," Rhines says. "And I'm very appreciative of that, because I would really like to see people come play it and enjoy it. I'm a little off the beaten path of ArtPrize. And we're kind of outside of the city. But this is the perfect venue at the John ball Zoo.”

