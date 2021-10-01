ArtPrize entry ‘Deeply Rooted’ utilizes spray paint, guitars to represent phases of life

Artist Dyno Demi Heitzman says she has always used music to guide her creativity.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artist Dyno Demi Heitzman created a series of paintings that help tell the phases of life using guitars.

She says music has always been a tool that she uses to guide her creativity.

You can find this artwork at The Atrium at Uccello's downtown.

It's also up for auction if you'd like to take it home.

