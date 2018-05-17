GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Courthouse has a new piece of artwork.

Pamela Alderman created "Let Go" for ArtPrize in 2017.

According to a press release, the Top 25 Finalist entry is a beautiful seascape on five large wood panels that includes three Plexiglas figures that transform as you move around the artwork. The creation includes an opportunity to write a note, crinkle it, then throw it "into the sea."

"Let Go" was installed on the fifth floor of the courthouse.

"The work we do in this Courthouse often addresses personal struggles or difficult circumstances faced by good people, families and children," said Judge T.J. Ackert of the 17th Circuit Court Family Division. "Pamela's work expresses a theme of healing and restoration, and this painting symbolizes the challenging work to restore their lives people engage in every day in this court."

