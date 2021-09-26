ArtPrize is calling your name with new, personalized phone booth exhibit

The artists conducted a series of interviews in Grand Rapids and around the country to answer your call.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new phone booth exhibit is quickly becoming a fan-favorite at ArtPrize 2021. The art piece offers a personalized, immersive experience for visitors of the iconic Blue Bridge.

Artists Christian and Monica created the audio-based piece, "Before You Go," in 2021. Visitors pick up the phone, select the type of message they desire from a list, dial the number and listen to what it says back.

The artists conducted a series of interviews in Grand Rapids and around the country to answer your call.

"The project seeks to spark thought and conversation within a diverse group of people from multiple generations while exploring topics surrounding life, death and our collective hopes, dreams and regrets within them," said the artists.

The duo hope to expose the similarities amongst people and encourage conversation between generations "before it is too late," they said.

Can't make it to the Bridge for viewing? Call 1-888-665-2036 to hear what the exhibit has to offer.

