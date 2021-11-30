ArtPrize 2022 is a go

Dates for the event are yet to be announced.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize returned in 2021 after a three-year hiatus, and it’s set to return again in 2022.

The organization announced the news in a release Tuesday, saying, “We can’t thank you enough for your patience and support as we navigated through a successful return of ArtPrize 2021 after a three-year hiatus. We were overwhelmed by the support of visitors, artists, venues, and the community who brought life and excitement back into Grand Rapids.”

The event happened annually for a number of years but was recently switched to a bi-annual schedule. After the three-year break, many community members wondered if ArtPrize would return to it’s bi-annual schedule, cementing its dates in 2023.

“We know there was a question if ArtPrize would return in 2022 or if we continue the bi-annual schedule,” the release reads. “Today, the entire ArtPrize team is excited to announce that ArtPrize WILL RETURN in its annual format in the fall of 2022!”

Dates for the event are yet to be announced, but artist and venue registration dates are expected to come soon. More information can be found here.

