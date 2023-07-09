How to get around at ArtPrize this year | Downtown Grand Rapids parking guide

You can walk, drive, ride a scooter, rent a bike, or take a bus or free shuttle. Want to plan ahead to find a parking spot? Here's a guide to getting around.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 2023 is nearly here!

The international community art competition and celebration kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 14 and runs through Oct. 1.

This year, the public vote grand prize is set at $125,000. The five juried category winners claim $100,000, second place gets $50,000 and third and honorable mentions will get $25,000. Awards up to $20,000 will be granted to 51 artists based on scores in specific categories, as well.

There will be many community events taking place alongside the featured artwork and ArtPrize-sanctioned events

A new ArtPrize Oasis is planned for 555 Monroe, with events and activities for all. Organizers say there will be yoga, meditation, art workshops, block parties, intramural soccer tournaments, yard games and lounge seating.

A closing ceremony is also set for Rosa Parks Circle. It'll be an opportunity to celebrate the winner as well as gather as a community. There will be local food vendors, immersive experiences and a live musical performance by The Dip.

PANTONE PATHWAYS

Spanning nearly four square miles in the core of Grand Rapids, there are venues all around downtown.

The best way to get around is by foot, and there are some designated trails that offer a curated experience.

For the eighth year, the Pantone Pathways return to ArtPrize. It's a self-guided tour that uses colorful vinyl on the sidewalk.

Each color represents four routes in the North, South, Center City and West ArtPrize districts.

Here's a district map to plan your trip.

PARKING

Downtown Grand Rapids has a variety of parking options, from parking lots and ramps to street parking. Many of these spots are paid parking, but depending on the location and time of day, you may be able to snag a free spot.

Check out the interactive Grand Rapids parking map here.

You can check out Grand Rapids parking rates here.

DASH - FREE DOWNTOWN AREA SHUTTLE

The free Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH) arrives at stops every 15 minutes and circulates through the ArtPrize District at or near some of the major venues like ArtPrize Oasis, Rosa Parks Circle and more.

The service runs Wednesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for a map of the DASH route.

THE RAPID | BUS SERVICES

The Silver Line and Laker Line Bus Rapid Transit services run in two loops throughout Downtown Grand Rapids—every 10 minutes during rush hour and every 20–30 minutes midday and evenings.

You can ride any routes in The Rapid system for $1.75 (with free transfers), and plan your route using ridetherapid.org, Transit App, or the Rapid's myStop app (iOS & Android).

E-BIKE AND SCOOTER RENTALS

If you'd like to get around ArtPrize at your own pace, you can rent an e-scooter or e-bike via Lime.

Fees typically run you $1 to unlock plus .30 cents per minute.

You'll need to download the Lime app on your phone, set up your ride and pay with a debit or credit card.

When you make it to your destination, be sure to park your ride in a designated parking zone to avoid getting further charges.

ACCESSIBILITY

All ArtPrize venues are ADA compliant.

Experience Grand Rapids offers helpful accessibility information to assist visitors with disabilities.

ArtPrize organizers said they will have wheelchairs available for loan on a first-come, first serve basis at the ArtPrize ClubHouse and the ArtPrize Oasis.

Since the very first event in 2009, ArtPrize has awarded more than $6 million through public votes, juried awards and grants. ArtPrize annually awarded $450,000 directly to artists.

You can stay up to date on their website here.

