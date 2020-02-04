GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 has prompted the postponement and cancellation of a number of events, including Irish on Ionia and the Women's Expo. With no clear indication of when the pandemic's impact on Michigan will slow, future event organizers are preparing to make changes.

ArtPrize is currently set to take place on September 16 —more than five months from now —however, organizers are keeping the safety of participants and visitors at the forefront of their minds.

"We’re working closely with the City of Grand Rapids and our community partners as we thoughtfully plan for the event this fall," ArtPrize's Communications Manager Jaenell Woods said in an email Thursday.

ArtPrize has extended its venue registration until May 22, Woods said. Nearly 200 venues typically take part in the event.

"We’ll continue to do whatever we can to accommodate venues and artists in the coming weeks," Woods said.

Woods said the event will likely look different than years past as the way people gather continues to change amid the pandemic.

"We’re prepared to adapt to new realities and produce an event that’s safe, creative, and a celebration of the indomitable spirit of our community."

ArtPrize will return from Sept. 16 to Oct. 4, 2020. Artist registration will be open from April 13 through June 4 online at artprize.org.

