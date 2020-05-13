ArtPrize still planned for September

This year the art festival will be focused on outdoor venues and large indoor ones.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize is currently set to take place on September 16 organizers confirmed Wednesday during a Downtown Development Authority meeting, but with some modifications.

This year the art festival will be focused on outdoor venues and large indoor ones.

Organizers considered delaying the event until next year, but in a board meeting Monday voted unanimously to move forward with the 2020 event.

The event will look different than years past as the way people gather continues to change amid the pandemic.

"We are going to emphasize more outdoor space and outdoor artwork because all of the guidelines we are seeing, gathering can be a little less restricted when people are in outdoor spaces," said ArtPrize Artistic Director Kevin Buist.

PHOTOS: ArtPrize 10 entries 1/41

2/41

3/41

4/41

5/41

6/41

7/41

8/41

9/41

10/41

11/41

12/41

13/41

14/41

15/41

16/41

17/41

18/41

19/41

20/41

21/41

22/41

23/41

24/41

25/41

26/41

27/41

28/41

29/41

30/41

31/41

32/41

33/41

34/41

35/41

36/41

37/41

38/41

39/41

40/41

41/41 1 / 41

The event will be focused on three spaces: Outdoor spaces (city parks and privately held outdoor space), downtown merchants (who will be encouraged to put artwork in their store windows) and a small number of large indoor spaces such as the art museum and the Ford Museum.

ArtPrize has extended its venue registration until May 22. Nearly 200 venues typically take part in the event.

ArtPrize will return from Sept. 16 to Oct. 4, 2020. Artist registration will be open from April 13 through June 4 online at artprize.org.

ArtPrize also secured some funding from the DDA Board during the meeting Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.