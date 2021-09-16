ArtPrize takes over the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Now that ArtPrize is underway, here's what you can expect at one of the bigger venues hosting art installations downtown.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As ArtPrize 2021 kicks off, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is checking out some of the larger venues in Grand Rapids that are temporarily home to some incredible art installations.

Situated right on the Grand River, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is located in the heart of the city, as well as the ArtPrize event.

"We are excited to host 22 different art installations," Marketing Manager Alee'a Cherry said.

Visitors can check out small, medium and large artwork that is installed both inside and outside of the museum.

Cherry said that some lucky visitors may run into an artist on the grounds.

While masks are not required, Cherry said the museum is encouraging folks to mask up and social distance while pursuing the art.

