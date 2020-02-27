GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Venues can register for ArtPrize 2020 next week. Starting March 2 until April 2 any venue or space within the event district can sign up to host artist.

Nearly 200 venues typically take part in the event.

During the registration period, venues will have the opportunity to apply for $90,000 in total grants — to support their exhibitions and the work that will be on display in their space. You can register on ArtPrize's website.

“It’s now easier than ever before to register your space as an ArtPrize venue,” said Kevin Buist, ArtPrize Artistic Director. “We worked with the team at Open Systems Technologies to refresh the online registration process. Gather a few photos of your space, and in minutes your venue will be set up and ready to find artists later this spring.”

Earlier this month, Korean artist Seaum Shim was the first to confirm his participation in ArtPrize 2020. He won a $25,000 grant to bring a multi-part installation that captures the sounds of endangered animals from South Korea to downtown Grand Rapids.

ArtPrize will return from Sept. 16 to Oct. 4, 2020. Artist registration will be open from April 13 through June 4 online at artprize.org.

