Looking to be a part of ArtPrize 2022? Venue registration opens Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready! ArtPrize 2022 is preparing to return to Grand Rapids this fall, and that means venue registration will open soon.

Each year, nearly 200 venues participate in the 18-day art competition, including restaurants, museums, stores, universities and more. Any space in downtown Grand Rapids that is able to host artwork is welcome to register to be a part of ArtPrize.

After both venues and artists are registered, venue owners can connect with artists to curate their venue. There are no requirements for curation; venues can create themes with their artist selections or pick a variety of artwork.

In addition, a digital artwork category has been added this year. Now, artists can use TVs, tablets or other screens to display their digital artwork. While artists are required to provide the equipment for these displays, venues are encouraged to share any existing screens with digital artists.

From April 4 until April 21, any interested venues should register on the ArtPrize website. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 21. For full rules and frequently asked questions about hosting artwork, click here.

ArtPrize 2022 runs from Sept. 15 until Oct. 2. $250,000 in prizes will be awarded, with $62,500 of that being juried and $117,500 in public awards.

Artist registration runs from April 25 to June 10, and connections between artists and venues runs from May 16 to June 28.

