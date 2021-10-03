'Back in my day, that’s how we used to answer phones': Crowds gather to see winning exhibit on final day of ArtPrize 2021

The three weeks of ArtPrize are concluding after a multi-year wait. Even on a gloomy Sunday, crowds gathered to enjoy the event for one more day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a multi-year wait, the three weeks of ArtPrize are concluding. Even on a gloomy Sunday, museum row and downtown Grand Rapids were full of people eager to see what the competition had to offer.

"We come every year," says Treasure Trombley, flanked on either side by her children. “We actually got up at 7 to come and then we saw the rain and decided to come this afternoon.”

“It’s great," said Gregg Inman, who finally get to see the exhibits with his daughter, Neveah. "Feels great to see all the nice art and all the talent people have around here”

Inman found it most fun to see the winning piece 'Before You Go,' even though they didn't experience it fully.

This year, 958 entries across 144 venues competed in ArtPrize 2021, with a grand prize of $50,000 on the line. ArtPrize announced their grand prize winner on Friday night.

"Before You Go" is an interactive exhibit. Participants step into the phone booth where they can hear 350 experts from 100 different interviews programmed inside the phone. The audio is from people in Grand Rapids and across the country.

“We didn’t get a chance to go in, the line was too long," he said. "But I was telling her back in my day, that’s how we used to answer phones.”

For Naveah, ArtPrize means more than just paintings and sculptures. She see's it as a way to inspire her generation.

“I enjoy seeing people make sculptures out of trash," she said. "It’s kind of inspiring me to make better changes with the world.”

Though ArtPrize officially ends Sunday, the auction is still open until 5 p.m. on Monday. More than 750 pieces are open to bids or purchase.

