Fire-wielding, 30-foot-tall robot transported to Grand Rapids for ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A human-operated, fire-breathing, 30-foot-tall robot stands now over Ionia Avenue as the newest ArtPrize exhibit.

'Robot Resurrection' is a piece by Shane Evans. The artist actually climbs inside of the exhibit, controlling both the motion and the fire-breathing by joysticks.

The artist moved the gigantic piece all the way from Colorado to Grand Rapids for the competition.

90 percent of 'Robot Resurrection' was created using recycled airplane parts and other re-claimed objects.

Evans says the piece shows the power we all have, to impact the future by reducing, reusing and recycling.

"We hope you find a moment to appreciate just what can be done with discarded objects. Reflect upon your personal contribution to our collective situation," said Evans.

"You have the power, however small, to make changes in your own life to create a better world for future generations," he said.

