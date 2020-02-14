SEOUL, South Korea — A Korean artist is the first to confirm his participation in ArtPrize 2020. Seaum Shim won a $25,000 grant to bring a multi-part installation that captures the sounds of endangered animals from South Korea to downtown Grand Rapids.

Shim competed for the grant in the ArtPrize Gangnam Showcase in Seoul, South Korea Thursday evening. This was the second of a three-part international event held with the Amway Korea Foundation.

“This really served as a good opportunity in guiding me in moving in the right direction,” said Seaum Shim, speaking through an interpreter. “I studied new media art in Germany, and this opportunity will help expand my work to speak more to society in general.”

Shim was also one of over a hundred artists to show his work in an ArtPrize roadshow last fall. The installation is titled "Collection" and it shows the human desire to catalog the natural world by creating small sculptures based on recordings of the sounds produced by endangered animals. The 3D printed objects are encased in resin and glass jars, which is reminiscent of the way artifacts are displayed in a museum.

Seaum Shim presenting his work in Seoul, South Korea.

ArtPrize

ArtPrize 2020 follows the first year in a decade in which the international art competition was not held. The event is now being held every other year. In the off years, ArtPrize will host Project 1, which features installations throughout the city from curated artists.

ArtPrize will return Sept. 16 and run until Oct. 4. The 19-day event displays the work of more than 1,000 artists around the city.

