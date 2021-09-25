Hudsonville teacher hoping to find a home for student artwork intended for ArtPrize

The objective was to enter the piece into ArtPrize 2020, which was canceled, and this year’s ArtPrize got rid of the student portion of the competition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Hudsonville school district is disappointed because the art project students worked on for long hours won’t be seen at ArtPrize.

Art teacher Jason Meyer is hopeful to still get it on display.

Students started working on this piece entitled "2020 Vision" for ArtPrize a few years ago.

“The premise behind this all was we wanted to do something where we are trying to get adults to realize that kids are always watching you. And so to set a good example for kids," Meyer said.

More than 3,700 students from pre-K through 12th grade created a set of eyes on these 4-by-8 blocks of plywood. The entire length of the piece spans about 72 feet.

“When you look back in your childhood, you don't realize so many things. It's like, that really impacted me hearing that from my parents were seeing, their actions would flip what they said to other people. It's like, very interesting," said Hudsonville High School student Ella Coke.

The objective was to enter the piece into ArtPrize 2020, which was canceled because of the pandemic.

And unfortunately, this year’s ArtPrize got rid of the student portion of the competition and it can’t be displayed outside.

“It was really sad to hear that it couldn't go into ArtPrize considering all the work that was put into it, because so many schools and so many, like elementary students, they all like contributed to this," Coke said. "And I've done like two or three of them...And so it was kind of sad, because it's like, everyone puts so much effort into it. So it's kind of a letdown."

Meyer is still eager that the public will still get to see the display.

“Here it sits. And what I'm hoping is that a business or a venue might take on this piece and give these kids who were very excited to be in ArtPrize, a place to show," Meyer said.

There are gaps in the display on purpose. The hope is that others will create their own set of eyes and add to it.

But that can’t happen if no one sees it. Now all eyes are on you.

If you are a business that might be interested in displaying "2020 Vision" contact Jason Meyer at jmeyer@hpseagles.net.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.