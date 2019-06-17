GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - We finally know what exactly Project 1 by ArtPrize will bring to Grand Rapids in September.

Project 1 will focus on five artists who will each produce large-scale public artworks to enable them to advance their artistic practices using the project's theme, "Crossed Lines."

Some of the projects will occupy multiple sites throughout the city, and some will function as stages for performing arts and other collaborations. There will also be some geared toward audience participation.

Project 1 is the first in a series of multi-sited public art exhibitions taking place in the years between biennial ArtPrize competitions.

The "Crossed Lines" theme will explore how lines are drawn -- figuratively and literally -- to demarcate public and private space, as well as how boundaries inform movement and a sense of belonging within the city.

The artists participating in Project 1 are:

Amanda Browder (Brooklyn, New York): Browder will present Kaleidoscopic, a series of large-scale fabric installations created for Project 1. The largest and most ambitious will be draped over the exterior of a community center building in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Grand Rapids.

Heather Hart (Brooklyn, New York): Hart will present a sculptural diptych called "The Oracle of the Soulmates" in Martin Luther King Jr. Park and in Rosa Parks Circle. The twin sculptures will have the appearance of independent rooftops removed from their houses and dropped from the sky to live autonomous lives in a new context.

Rafael Lozano-Hemmer (Montreal, Quebec, Canada): Lozano-Hemmer will present a new site-specific installation for Project 1 titled "Voice Bridge." The handrails of Grand Rapids' iconic Blue Bridge will be affixed with speakers and 400 lights that shine on the footpath of the bridge.

Olalekan Jeyifous (Brooklyn, New York): Jeyifous will present a monumental piece that is one part sculpture, one part architectural folly titled "The Boom and the Bust." The abstracted, multi-story building form will be horizontally bisected by a steel truss enclosure containing small homes.

Paul Amenta and Ted Lott (Grand Rapids): Amenta and Lott will present "Critical Infrastructure," a site-specific architectural intervention at the Tanglefoot Building. The intervention will build an environment that addresses issues of accessibility in both form and function.

