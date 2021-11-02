Meijer, PNC Bank partner for ArtPrize donation to 7,000 GRPS students

The bags are full of art and school supplies that will go to preschool and elementary students.

When ArtPrize 2020 was cancelled, so was ArtPrize Education Days.

But Thursday, PNC Bank and Meijer partnered with Grand Rapids Public Schools to give out 7,000customized bags to students at Dickinson Academy.

ArtPrize plans to return in September of 2021.

