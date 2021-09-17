Navigating ArtPrize: The best ways to get around a busy Grand Rapids

The city worked hand in hand with ArtPrize organizers to ensure people have several options to get around.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 2021 is officially underway, and people will be flocking to Downtown Grand Rapids to take in the art.

But getting downtown through the construction and finding a place to park could be a hassle. And since this is the last weekend of summer, and with ideal temperatures coming our way, the streets and sidewalks here in Downtown Grand Rapids are expected to be packed.

The city worked hand in hand with ArtPrize organizers to ensure people have several options to get around. The first option is public transportation which includes The Dash, the free downtown area shuttle. Another option is the autonomous shuttles which follow the Dash routes.

Also, you can ride the Silver and Laker lines, and this will cost the normal bus fare. And it is worth a reminder, masks are required on all buses under the federal mandate.

Other options include parking garages or street parking, but be sure to plan ahead as the downtown area will be congested. For those planning to park streetside, you can download the "Motu" app to pay conveniently.

Craig Searer, the executive director of ArtPrize, says there is also a new way to zoom around the city.

"They also added the micro-mobility aspect that you see a lot in major cities," said Searer. "If you've been to Chicago or Atlanta you'll see these scooters that you can rent, and in Grand Rapids, it's actually Spin and Lime. As visitors get downtown before you get downtown here make sure you download those two apps to rent those scooters to make mobility around grand rapids and Art Prize substantially easier."

If you do plan to ride on a scooter, you must be 18 years of age or older and you must wear a helmet and ride on the street, not the sidewalk.

