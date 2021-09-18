Over 50 ArtPrize displays housed in the B.O.B.

Inside the historic Grand Rapids building, there are three floors of ArtPrize displays for visitors to peruse. Here's a preview of what's in store.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 50 art collections are on display at the B.O.B. for ArtPrize this year, spanning three floors of the historic building.

Included at the B.O.B. is a painted portrait of Vincent van Gogh, created without using any paintbrushes. Named 'Squeezed Vincent van Gogh,' the piece was made only by squeezing paint onto the canvas. Artist Greg Constantine says he has been working with this technique for over 50 years.

The painting also includes an array of empty tubes of paint lined underneath the portrait.

Constantine wrote in his artist profile that the painting reflects "Vincent's being psychologically 'squeezed' by society and his own abrasive relationships with people."

In another reference to classic artists, 'Weeping Woman Homage' serves as a modern take on Pablo Picasso's 'Weeping Woman.' Created by Caitlin Pixley, the painting features bold colors and strong imagery.

"This colored pencil piece is a direct representation of the feelings conveyed by Picasso, in an extremely contemporary manner," Pixley wrote. "It is quite a dark and powerful image meant to evoke soul-stirring emotions."

Visitors can also see a painting called 'Don't Breathe,' which addresses the challenges of raising children amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Artist Kelly Heck employs bright colors and abstract shapes to comment on the struggles over the past year.

"With jobs gone, industries shut down, sports canceled, schools closed and forced to stay home...how do you keep them safe, help them to grow, feed them, and teach them to fly?" Heck wrote in her artist profile.

A gallery of B.O.B. exhibits can be viewed below:

The B.O.B. will be open to visitors every day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. To see a full list of artwork at the venue and view artist profiles, click here.

