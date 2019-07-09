GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in a decade, Grand Rapids is not hosting an ArtPrize competition this fall. However, the city is still celebrating art and creativity with the inaugural year of Project 1.

This year's event launched on Saturday, Sept. 7 at three locations across the city: Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids, Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the southeast side and the Tanglefoot studios on the west side.

Project 1: Crossed Lines opened at noon Saturday in Rosa Parks Circle with a ribbon cutting and a vertical dance performance by Bandaloop. There was also a show by the Grand Rapids Ballet.

The celebration of the first year of Project 1 continued at MLK Park at 2 p.m. The community celebration featured live music and a conversation with Project 1 artists.

And the opening day at Tanglefoot kicks off at 5 p.m. with an artist panel discussion at the studio. There will also be a Disability Drag Show starting at 7 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre.

The launch day ends at Tanglefoot with a dance party from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. with Grand Rapids Soul Club.

ArtPrize organizers announced last year that the art festival would switch to happening every other year. On the off years, ArtPrize will host Project 1, which will feature installations throughout the city from curated artists.

Project 1 runs from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27. See a full list of events here.

