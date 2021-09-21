Red Glasses: Artwork outside Grand Rapids Public Museum is 'eye catching'

Artist Sam Noordhoff was inspired to create the sculpture "Red Glasses" after a 5-year-old girl passed away in 2018. She was known for her red glasses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Visitors of the Grand Rapids Public Museum may have noticed an eye-catching exhibit staring back at them.

Artist Sam Noordhoff created a sculpture called "Red Glasses" for ArtPrize 2021.

The sculpture is inspired by a 5-year-old from Grand Rapids who passed away in 2018. Her legacy started the 'Red Glasses Movement,' which highlighted the uniqueness of children with special needs.

"Audrey was born with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect, but these were not things that defined her," Noordhoff says.

"Audrey was defined by her bright Red Glasses, and was a shining example of love, kindness, and courage in this world."

Noordhoff says he hopes the sculpture inspires more children to read and discover their own uniqueness.

