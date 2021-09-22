See the hidden gems of ArtPrize at satellite locations

This year ArtPrize is moving beyond its boundary bringing you artwork in different neighborhoods throughout the city.

Typically, ArtPrize takes place within a three-mile radius surrounding downtown Grand Rapids.

“There are people in neighborhoods that are doing incredible things and they should be highlighted too," said Hannah Berry, executive director, Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts.

ArtPrize organizers listened and this year the spotlight is on satellite locations like the Creston neighborhood, where the sidewalk has been painted bright colors as part of a Grand Rapids edition of the game of life.

“All of the murals that we put up over the last couple of years have not been able to be a part of ArtPrize because it’s just outside of the boundaries. This year they expanded the boundaries to be encompassing all of Creston," Berry said.

The neighborhood's entry into the competition was led by the non-profit Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts.

“I’m really excited, we have people in empty store fronts doing performance pieces too so it’s just new, it’s exciting, and it’s good for Creston," Berry said.

Fredrik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is showcasing artists' work like Virginia Montgomery from Austin, TX.

“You know, it's always a joy to present my own artwork in different contexts at different venues, and the opportunity to show this sculpture in Michigan, and also somewhere as beautiful as Meijer Gardens, was very attractive," Montgomery said.

Montgomery's admission into ArtPrize is the sculpture Sword in the Sphnix.

“I love the fact that the sphinx is this kind of mysterious, mythological, feminine character and in this instance, even though she has a sword in her back, she's still you know, strong and smirking and embodies this feeling of resilience," Montgomery said.

And Campeau Park features the work of artist Edwin Anderson who has transformed a basketball court into a mural honoring the late Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

The Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation on Madison Avenue is also considered a satellite location.

There will be events there during ArtPrize for the next few weeks.

