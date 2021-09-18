What you can expect at the Amway Grand Plaza ArtPrize venue

The Amway Grand is featuring 20 pieces of art. Here's a sneak peek at what the venue has to offer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With ArtPrize in full swing this weekend, venues across Grand Rapids are hosting art collections for the competition. At the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, 20 displays are set up for visitors to peruse.

One of the galleries you can see at the venue is Rebecca Humes' "Dresses Made from Dictionaries." It features free-standing, wearable dresses and gowns made from vintage dictionaries. Pieces of the pages are used to create designs, full skirts and pleating.

"I love to make something beautiful out of something most people would just disregard," Humes wrote in her artist profile.

Also at the Amway Grand is the wire and steel sculpture, "Prance." Created by Jeff Best, the sculpture depicts prancing horses that stand six feet tall.

Best wrote that a painting of horses in his grandmother's home first inspired him to pursue art; the sculpture is an homage to that inspiration.

"Every piece I make has some kind of movement as I feel it helps engage the mind of the observer," Best wrote. "It brings character, purpose and reason to the subject and inspires creative emotions that perhaps can’t be explained but very much felt."

Outside of the hotel, the Tin Man sculpture towers 17 feet high over ArtPrize visitors, holding a heart in his hands. Made out of steel, the piece features the Tin Man's smiling face topped with a lopsided funnel.

"The kind and gentle Tin Man, who has been with us for generations, is offering to us his most prized possession, his heart," wrote artist Bill Secunda in his profile.

A gallery of Amway exhibits can be viewed below:

The Amway Grand venue is open every day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. For a full list of art on display and to see artist profiles, click here.

