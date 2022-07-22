New art studio in GR's Gaslight Village hopes to be inclusive space for all

"I'm An Artist" caters to children, teens and even adults, and the owner says it is an inclusive space for all.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A brand new art studio is the first of its kind in Grand Rapids, and the owner is excited to help people get in touch with their inner artist.

"I'm An Artist" Community Studio opened along Wealthy Street in Gaslight Village.

They offer children's art camps, guided art classes, parties for all ages, events and even open studio time on the weekends. You can find a complete listing of all of their classes and events, and how much they cost, on the classes tab on their website.

The studio has already welcomed artists from all over West Michigan, and hopes to expand over the coming years.

"It's very important for, say for instance my daughter, just having a space that's away from school, away from the pressure to perform," said owner Jantje Jenson. "This is a completely judgement-free zone where you can come be your complete self."

Open Studio is hosted every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with donations appreciated.

Jensen says people can bring their own supplies or use the studios, but it's all about a time for self expression.

To learn more about classes, camps, or how you can get involved, just head to www.imanartistgr.com.

