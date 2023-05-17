Artificial Intelligence may be to blame for a Caledonia spam call

Melissa Burgess received an emergency call Tuesday morning from who she thought was her daughter, but she later found out it was a scam.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Melissa Burgess received a call Tuesday morning from who she thought was her daughter.

"My husband said, 'well, ask her if she's okay.' And I said, 'are you okay?' and she said 'no, I'm down at the county courthouse,' and I immediately was worried and nervous," said Burgess. "I asked her what her name was, and right when I asked her her name, they hung up."

Burgess and her husband believe they may have been targets of a rising trend involving Artificial Intelligence that clones voices of family members.

After checking her daughters location from her phone and confirming that she was safe at school, Burgess posted a warning to parents on Facebook after the call, saying she believes that the call could of been AI.

"This one sounded exactly like her," said Burgess. "My husband was listening as well. And thought the same exact thing. It sounded just like her."

With voice cloning scams becoming more commonplace, people like Walt Manning, CEO of the Techno-Crime Institute, are keeping a close eye on the new technique.

"It really doesn't take that much of a sample and audio sample," said Manning. "It can be a recorded phone call. It can be a video that's posted online, as you said with either Tik Tok or any social media."

Manning says his firm consults with law enforcement about crimes involving new technology. He's spent 40 years watching digital crimes evolve into what they are now.

"Certainly we're seeing a surge with deep fakes, and particularly the audio that we've never seen before," said Manning. "Because there's so many more tools out there now that make it possible. It's not hard. It's not difficult. You don't have to have a lot of technical knowledge."

As for all types of phone scams, the Kent County Sheriff's Office encourages everyone to be vigilant dealing with unknown phone numbers.

"So, we're just asking, again, as far as it goes in relation to children and their parents or family members, go talk to that person, preferably in person and see if this is indeed a problem," said Sgt. Eric Brunner. "But share, don't just keep it to yourself, share it with someone else. And oftentimes, as you talk through it, we'll figure out that it is indeed a scam."

Burgess also told 13 On Your Side that she's now thinking about having "safe-words" for her family in case anything like this happens to them again.

