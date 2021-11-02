Artist registration opens for ArtPrize 2021

ArtPrize plays no role is selecting the artists who participate. Venues and artists find each other online, form connections and organize their own shows.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Artist registration is now open for the 11th iteration of ArtPrize. Anyone over 18, working with any medium, is invited to enter their artwork into the competition and to seek cash prizes totaling $250,000.

ArtPrize plays no role is selecting the artists who participate. Venues and artists find each other online, form connections and organize their own shows. Venue registration for the 2021 show ended on Thursday, April 15, and more than 125 venues signed up.

Artist registration will remain open through June 10, though artists are encouraged to register early to take advantage of a 50% registration fee discount through April 25, made possible by hundreds of community sponsors and donors.

All registered artists and venues must form at least one connection during the Connections period, May 3 through June 23, to participate in ArtPrize 2021 this fall.

Additionally, applications are open for 2021 ArtPrize Artist Equity Grants, supported by LIFEWTR. Through this new program, ArtPrize will support individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to participate in the 2021 event and seeks to underwrite work that is intentional and focuses on diverse, innovative, challenging, and engaging themes. Selected artists will receive $1,000-$5,000 each to help with fabrication, shipping, travel, and other considerations necessary to support their participation in ArtPrize.

The 2021 ArtPrize is scheduled to take place Sept. 16 through Oct. 3.

