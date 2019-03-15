GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - ArtPrize announced its lineup for Project 1 Thursday.

Project 1 is part of the new changes coming to the art festival in 2019. Project 1 will feature art installments throughout Grand Rapids taking place in the years between ArtPrize competitions.

Project 1 will take place from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27. This year it will focus on five artists, each producing public artworks.

The artists selected to participate in Project 1 are:

Amanda Browder (Brooklyn, NY)

Browder produces large-scale fabric installations for building exteriors and other public sites. She aims to engage the communities where her projects take place, gatherings both materials and stories. Throughout the spring and summer of 2019, she will invite members of the Grand Rapids community to donate colorful fabric and work alongside her to sew immense striped textile pieces that she will wrap around multiple buildings and structures at various sites for Project 1. Browder’s work for Project 1 is underwritten by X-Rite and Pantone.

Heather Hart (Brooklyn, NY)

Hart is an interdisciplinary artist exploring the power in thresholds, questioning dominant narratives and creating alternatives to them through viewer activation. Her submerged rooftops, complete with shingles and dormer windows, encourage visitors to climb on top and inside and contemplate regional oral histories, as well as serve as a stage for performance. Hart’s work for Project 1 is underwritten by Herman Miller Cares.

Rafael Lozano-Hemmer (Montreal, Canada)

Lozano-Hemmer develops interactive installations that live at the intersection of architecture and performance art. His large-scale interactive installations have been commissioned for events around the world, and he was the first artist to officially represent Mexico at the Venice Biennale with a solo exhibition. He will create a new site-specific piece for Project 1.

Olalekan Jeyifous (Brooklyn, NY)

Jeyifous is a Nigerian born, Brooklyn-based artist and architect. His work in public art, installation, drawing, collage and design explores the past and potential futures of urban environments, drawing inspiration from Afro-futurism, protest movements, and a critical look at surveillance. For Project 1, Jeyifous will create a monumental sculpture referencing the historic and contemporary challenges of housing discrimination and the inequities of urban life.

Paul Amenta and Ted Lott (Grand Rapids, MI)

Amenta and Lott, in collaboration with DisArt, will create an architectural intervention open to the community and activated by performances and events for the duration of Project 1. The work will flip ADA specifications from design constraint to design inspiration, and the entire structure will be accessible. The duo previously collaborated with DisArt on several projects addressing issues of accessibility including two Special Projects at the UNTITLED Art Fair in Miami and a project for SiTE:LAB at ArtPrize 2016.

Biographies of artist provided by ArtPrize.

RELATED: After 10 years, ArtPrize will take place every other year in Grand Rapids

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.