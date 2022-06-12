ArtPrize 2.0 coming to Grand Rapids in September 2023

The iconic ArtPrize event will be held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 1. The new leadership team is working to "reimagine" the future of ArtPrize.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids.

This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.

“The past work of the founders, sponsors, artists, and donors has built a strong foundation that provides a tremendous opportunity for the future of ArtPrize,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “We are so thankful to the founders for their dedication to nurturing this radical concept to the point where it can be gifted to our community.”

ArtPrize was first held in 2009. Since then, it's grown to a nationwide competition that draws in thousands of visitors each year.

The new leadership team is now working to "reimagine" what ArtPrize 2.0 will be in the future.

“We see this unique gift as an amazing opportunity to continue to the process of refining this national and international destination event for our community,” said City Manager Mark Washington.

“ArtPrize has had an immense impact on our community, and it has become something that uniquely sets Grand Rapids apart," said Tara McCrackin, president of Kendall College of Art and Design. "Our goal is to harness the sense of wonder and discovery ArtPrize creates for visitors, and build on the sense of challenge, opportunity, and community it can create for artists and supporters of the arts."

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.