'Embedded' ArtPrize entry moves into Frederik Meijer Gardens

The artist, Mark Mennin, has an ArtPrize entry on display called 'Embedded.'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The start of ArtPrize 2022 is just a few days away.

The international art competition takes place in Grand Rapids over an 18-day period with art exhibited throughout the city.

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is once again becoming an ArtPrize venue for the 12th annual competition.

It’s where you can see the exhibit called "Mark Mennin: 'Written in Stone.'"

“This is an amazing venue and I knew it existed. I didn't know to what extent it was developed. I think I was aware of it 20 some years ago, but just didn't realize what an incredible, extensive collection is,” Mennin said.

Mennin fell in love with art at a young age.

“I was in love with the idea of stone carving before anything else. As a child, it looked like some sort of strange black magic to me to see statuary and stone and figures," he said.

His ArtPrize entry is called 'Embedded,' and it’s made up of three oversized stone beds.

In this case, visitors are encouraged to throw out the "do not touch" rules and interact with the piece.

“These are gorgeous sculptures of volumes. They have animated the use of his stone there are three types of granite in these three beds, and to be able to experience the material itself, which is part of the artist's intent," Suzanne Ramljak, Chief Curator of Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, said.

Mennin says his art is rooted in figurative work and the idea of alchemy and transformation.

“It's a hard-earth material and people are lying and sitting on them. And that sort of function is always wonderful to see in public art," Mennin said.

ArtPrize begins this Thursday, Sept.15 and runs through Oct. 2. You can see the 'Written in Stone' at the Gardens now though Nov. 27.

